Tourism-reliant Cyprus scraps virus tests for most travelers

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus authorities have made traveling to the east Mediterranean island nation easier as the summer tourist season kicks into gear by rescinding the need to undergo any COVID-19 tests prior to boarding a flight or on arrival. According to the new regulations that go into effect Monday, only unvaccinated people who haven’t contracted and recovered from the coronavirus must undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding or a rapid test 24 hours before departure. All Cyprus-bound passengers are no longer required to fill in a form — also known as a Cyprus Flight Pass — providing information that enable authorities to trace them if they do test positive for COVID-19 during their stay.