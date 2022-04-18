Report: Montenegro ex-top judge jailed, tied to drug trade

By PREDRAG MILIC

Associated Press

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin media say the former long-serving head of the Balkan country’s top court has been arrested for allegedly helping cover up her son’s drug-smuggling operation. State TVCG television says Vesna Medenica was arrested late on Sunday at the airport in the capital, Podgorica. Monday’s report says Medenica’s son, Milos, has been accused of cigarette and drug smuggling after Europol — the European Union’s law enforcement agency — sent transcripts implicating him and also his mother. Vesna Medenica was the head of Montenegro’s Supreme Court for 17 years until 2020. Montenegrin police are yet to issue an official statement.