Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:51 AM

Rain dampens the 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019

KION

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have kicked off the first White House Easter Egg Roll since before the coronavirus pandemic, welcoming 30,000 kids and adults for the all-day event. Under rainy skies Monday, the president encouraged one young egg-roller, coaching the child, “Go. You got it.” Jill Biden turned the South Lawn into a school community and dubbed the event an “egg-ucation roll.” The first lady says she wants this Easter Egg Roll to honor “The determined spirit of education.” The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the Easter Egg Roll in 2020 and 2021. But coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have eased.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content