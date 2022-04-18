Rain dampens the 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have kicked off the first White House Easter Egg Roll since before the coronavirus pandemic, welcoming 30,000 kids and adults for the all-day event. Under rainy skies Monday, the president encouraged one young egg-roller, coaching the child, “Go. You got it.” Jill Biden turned the South Lawn into a school community and dubbed the event an “egg-ucation roll.” The first lady says she wants this Easter Egg Roll to honor “The determined spirit of education.” The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the Easter Egg Roll in 2020 and 2021. But coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have eased.