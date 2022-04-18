Man with knife confronts London police, is arrested

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he confronted military police in central London with a knife. The Metropolitan Police force says no one was injured in the Monday morning incident, which is not being treated as terrorism. Police say a man armed with a knife, confronted two Ministry of Defense Police officers at Horse Guards Parade, a military parade ground surrounded by government buildings that is close to Parliament and the prime minister’s official residence. The force said police officers used a Taser and restrained the suspect. He was being held at a London police station on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.