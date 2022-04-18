Lawyer: Ex-NY Lt Gov has strong legal challenges for charges

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for recently resigned New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin says the Democrat has very lively legal issues from which to challenge corruption charges brought against him last week. Attorney Barry Berke told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he expects to challenge charges including bribery, fraud and conspiracy that were brought against Benjamin last week. Benjamin, who is free on $250,000 bail, pleaded not guilty and resigned the same day he was arrested. Berke says the U.S. Supreme Court has said prosecutions based solely on political contributions and no personal benefits are tougher legal challenges for prosecutors.