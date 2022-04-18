Japan, Switzerland agree to keep tough sanctions on Russia

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Swiss President Ignazio Cassis says his country has joined the international community in implementing tough sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but that does not mean it has abandoned its traditional neutrality. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says Cassis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in talks in Tokyo that Russia must be held accountable for attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Kishida, in opening remarks, said Russia’s invasion undermines the foundation of the international order not only in Europe but also in Asia. Cassis, who is also foreign minister, said Switzerland strongly denounces war and urged Russia to immediately halt its invasion.