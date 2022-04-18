Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules

By The Associated Press

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. created a patchwork of rules Monday that vary by city and mode of transit. Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at the airport and on the plane but have to put them back to ride a bus or train once they arrived in New York. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the Biden administration said Monday the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.