Band of heavily armed thieves raids small Brazilian city

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A group of criminals with high-powered rifles have stormed a small city in Brazil’s southern Parana state, attempting a brazen robbery and engaging police in a shootout. Local media reported that the roughly 30 criminals were targeting a company that transports valuables in armored vehicles, and several people were injured. Parana state’s security secretariat didn’t immediately answer an emailed request for comment nor respond to phone calls. The robbers attacked a police battalion in Guarapuava, a city of 184,000 people, and set a large fire at its gate in an apparent effort to prevent security forces from responding. Brazil has witnessed several well-coordinated robberies in recent years exhibiting a similar modus operandi.