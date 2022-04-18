Australian leader warns of a resurgence in asylum seekers

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister warns that thousands of asylum seekers will attempt to reach the country by boat if the opposition party wins elections on May 21. The annual number of asylum seekers arriving in Australian waters by boat peaked at more than 20,000 in 2013, the year the conservative government was elected and began turning back boats. Boat arrivals have since become almost nonexistent. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday suggested his government’s success against the people smuggling trade had inspired Britain’s plan to put some asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. The opposition plans to provide boat arrivals with a more secure visa status if elected.