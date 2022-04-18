Attorney: Man who shot Oklahoma officers feared for his life

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The attorney for an Oklahoma man on trial for shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one of them, feared for his life after a traffic stop. Attorney Kevin Adams said Monday during opening statements that 34-year-old David Anthony Ware shot at the officers after being beaten, kicked, pepper sprayed and shot with a stun gun. Ware is facing a possible death sentence for the killing of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. He’s also charged with wounding a second officer, Aurash Zarkeshan, following a traffic stop on June 29, 2020. Prosecutors say Ware escalated the situation by refusing to follow officers’ commands.