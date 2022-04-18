Abortion training under threat for med students, residents

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

For many U.S. medical students and residents seeking abortion training, options are scant and under threat. Within the past year, bills or laws seeking to stifle abortion education have been proposed or enacted in at least eight states. More are anticipated as abortion opponents try new tactics. They’re emboldened by new limits many states are enacting on the procedure itself. Doctors-in-training who plan to perform abortions say they are undeterred. They say abortions are as much a part of basic health care as mammograms and colonoscopies.