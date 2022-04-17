Wisconsin Democrats aim to beat Sen. Ron Johnson, but how?

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (AP) — A crowded field of Democrats is trying to figure out a winning strategy to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin in November. It’s one of a handful of competitive Senate races this election year and could help decide Senate control. Johnson was elected as a fiscal conservative, but in the past two years he has staked out some anti-science positions in the pandemic. And he’s embraced conspiracy theories surrounding Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, leads the Democratic field in early polls, money and endorsements. Top rivals include Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, and Sarah Godlewski, the state treasurer. There’s optimism among Democrats that Johnson is more vulnerable now than ever.