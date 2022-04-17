Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli troops in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says two Palestinian men have been critically injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in the latest round of violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The Israeli military said Monday that troops were conducting an arrest raid in the village of Yamun, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank. It reported that dozens of Palestinians threw rocks and explosives at soldiers, who returned fire. The two wounded men were hospitalized, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.