Tehran warns Israel on making ‘tiniest move’ against Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says Israel will be targeted by Iranian forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran. President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday that Tel Aviv, “the center of the Zionist regime,” would be Iran’s focus in such a scenario. Raisi did not elaborate. Iran has not recognized Israel since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the pro-West monarchy and brought Islamists to power. Raisi said that Iran’s military power is a deterrent. He said the army improved its capabilities despite years of sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program. Israel has said it will act unilaterally against Iran if need be.