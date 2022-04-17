Riots in Sweden against far-right group leave 3 injured

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say they have fired warning shots during a riot in Norrkoping to disperse protesters angry about demonstrations over the past several days by a Danish anti-Islam group in Sweden. Three people were slightly injured during the clashes. A crowd of about 150 people threw stones at officers and police vehicles and set fire to cars. Police said they responded by firing warning shots and “three people seem to have been hit by ricochets” and were hospitalized in Norrkoping. Police said the three were arrested and none of them had serious injuries.