Iran confirms centrifuge workshop moved to underground site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media reports that Iran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site. The report comes days after the U.N. atomic watchdog said it installed surveillance cameras to monitor the new workshop at Tehran’s request. The late Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency comes as diplomatic efforts to restore Iran’s tattered nuclear deal appear stalled. The news agency quoted the spokesman for Iran’s atomic energy organization as saying authorities had moved the operation to a safer place. Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June.