US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it approached Florida. The Coast Guard and Carnival said the man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Port Canaveral. The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef said the Mardi Gras and the Carnival cruise ship Elation also participated in the search. Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli said the cruise line’s care team is offering support for the man’s family. Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.