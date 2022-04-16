Oil tanker runs aground off Tunisian coast

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A commercial oil tanker carrying more than 750 tons of diesel has run aground and sunk in the Gulf of Gabès in southeastern Tunisia. The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was traveling from Egypt to Malta but was diverted due to bad weather. According to the Ministry of the Environment, the ship ran aground overnight and sank late Saturday morning due to water seeping into the engine room. Only the bow of the boat was still visible. The Environment Ministry has put a national emergency response plan into place.