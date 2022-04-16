Mexican authorities defuse Easter weekend migrant march

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — An Easter weekend march of migrants from southernmost Mexico appears to have quickly ended. Officials sent buses to take them a few miles up the road and promised to expedite documents for them. Most of the roughly 800 migrants were Venezuelans, Cubans and Central Americans. They set off Saturday carrying crosses from Tapachula, where thousands of migrants have been waiting for documents that might let them move north toward the U.S. border or remain in Mexico. Officials sent buses to give them a ride to the town of Huixtla, about 25 miles north, saying they would process documents for them on Monday.