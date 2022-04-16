‘I feel so lost’: The elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn

By CARA ANNA and RODRIGO ABD

Associated Press

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhikes daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son’s body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled. They were the first to be seen on empty streets after the Russians withdrew from communities around the capital, Kyiv. Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the worst of the war only to find it had taken their children. Trubchaninova has spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial. But his is one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance.