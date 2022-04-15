‘We pray for you’: Ukrainian Jews mark Passover, if they can

By CARA ANNA and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

VASYLKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final hours before Passover found the chief rabbi for Kyiv and Ukraine in a cemetery. Before he could mark the Jewish people’s escape from slavery in Egypt thousands of years ago, he was burying a man who didn’t escape a Russian bullet. He doesn’t know how many Jewish people have been killed in Russia’s invasion. But on Friday, on a rural hillside, he buried one more, saying, “People of all nationalities, they are in this tragedy.” When asked for his message to those who can’t mark Passover because they’re trapped or because they have no food, he replied: “We pray for you.”