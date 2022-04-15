Video shows officers bumping car, quickly firing on driver

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Police video shows officers bumping a car on a Georgia interstate to get it to stop and then almost immediately firing on the Black driver, who climbed out a window and ran across the interstate and down an embankment. The dashcam and body-worn camera video was released Friday by lawyers for Devin Nolley, who say their client was paralyzed from the waist down after officers shot him in the legs and back in December 2018. A Fulton County grand jury last week indicted two of the officers involved, who are no longer employed by the East Point Police Department. Nolley filed a lawsuit in 2019 seeking damages.