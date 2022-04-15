US lawmakers affirm Japan alliance eyeing China, North Korea

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.S. lawmakers have reaffirmed their commitment to working together under a longstanding bilateral alliance, amid heightened global tensions spanning the war in Ukraine to threats from neighboring China and North Korea. In a meeting over breakfast on Saturday, the delegation, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, agreed with Kishida on the importance of maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific region,” according to the Foreign Ministry. The six lawmakers’ visit follows their earlier stop in Taiwan, where they declared their support for the self-governing island democracy, while issuing a warning to China.