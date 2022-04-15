Republican Ohio Gov Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. The 75-year-old Republican said in an announcement Friday that he was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches and a sore throat. DeWine was administered a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is designed to fight the infection. He said he is following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol and quarantining. The governor’s office said First Lady Fran DeWine was experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative. Both DeWines have received a two-dose vaccine series and a booster.