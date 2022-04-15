Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY

Associated Press

A new report by Pew Research Center says a majority of Black Americans believe being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds. About three-quarters of Black people say so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds. Overall, 14% say being Black is only somewhat important to their identity and 9% say it has little to no impact, highlighting the diversity of thought among Black Americans, which include U.S.-born Black people and Black immigrants. Pew Research Center released its report on Thursday. The results pinpoint the critical role race plays in shaping identity in the U.S.