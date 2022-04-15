Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

MARION, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Bankroll Freddie is in an Arkansas jail after his arrest on drug and weapons charges. The 27-year-old performer, known offstage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennesse. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says a search of Freddie’s truck yielded a gun, 21 pounds of marijuana and 171 grams of the prescription sedative promethazine. He’s held in the Crittenden County Detention Center on state drug and weapons charges pending delivery to the FBI on federal charges.