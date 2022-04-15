Playwright Noah Haidle blows out his ‘Birthday Candles’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright Noah Haidle’s Broadway debut is all about time and yet none was on his side as the pandemic closed in. Rehearsals for his play “Birthday Candles” were in their second week in March 2020 when his career achievement was snatched away. People are finally seeing “Birthday Candles” and cheering its cosmic look at time, ritual and memory, a play that connects baking a cake to “atoms left over from creation.” The play visits and revisits one woman and her loved ones on her various birthdays as she ages from a rebellious 17-year-old to a 107-year-old great-grandmother. It stars Emmy Award-winner Debra Messing.