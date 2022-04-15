Palestinians in Jenin evoke painful past as violence flares

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The latest wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence has been centered on Jenin, a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that has long been a bastion of armed struggle against Israeli rule. The Palestinian who shot and killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv last week came from the camp, and Israel has carried out near-daily arrest raids there in recent days. Jenin was a scene of one of the biggest battles of the second Palestinian uprising 20 years ago. Residents say decades of dispossession, poverty and violence leave them no choice but to fight back against Israel’s nearly 55-year occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.