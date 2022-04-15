Florida fraud victim tracks down suspect, calls police

STUART, Fla. (AP) — When a Florida woman noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account, she tracked down the suspect at a gas station and called police. Stuart police say the woman noticed the charges Wednesday at a WaWa gas station. She found out they were made by a man driving a white work truck. Hoping he was a creature of habit, she went to the station Thursday to see if he showed up. The truck pulled up and a man began pumping gas and tossing credit cards in the trash. That’s when the woman called 911. Police found multiple steel tanks in the back of the truck and 28 credit and debit cards inside the vehicle.