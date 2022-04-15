Ex-WNBA guard pleads not guilty to strangling former partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former WNBA player Shoni Schimmel has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a former partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Schimmel has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. The incident allegedly happened June 13, 2021. Schimmel was first arrested on June 14 last year and was held in the Umatilla County jail on charges including felony assault and criminal mischief. Schimmel was arrested by federal authorities Friday and pleaded not guilty at an initial appearance in federal court. Schimmel was released pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin in June.