Bolsonaro seeks to rev up his support with motorcycle rally

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and TATIANA POLLASTRI

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has led thousands of motorcyclists on a campaign ride through the country’s most populous state. He’s seeking to drum up support ahead of October’s elections as he trails in early opinion polls. Bolsonaro wore a black leather jacket while piloting a Honda cycle during Friday’s rally, which motored about 80 miles from Sao Paulo city to Americana. Bolsonaro is focusing much of his campaign attention in Sao Paulo state, which is the most populous in Brazil. He won there easily in 2018, but polls show a tight race in the state this time.