3 sheriff’s deputies shot, suspect killed in central Kansas

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officers say three sheriff’s deputies were shot and a suspect was killed during a confrontation in central Kansas. Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said the deputies were following a car that had been reported as suspicious Thursday. The sheriff says shots were fired when deputies contacted the driver on U.S. 77 north of Winfield. Three deputies were taken to a hospital in Wichita. The female suspect was found dead at the scene. The sheriff said he did not immediately have information about what led up to the shooting.