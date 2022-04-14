Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve 50 days into invasion

By ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On a day that saw Russia suffer a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukraine’s president has hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life – to fight.” In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his compatriots they should be proud of having survived 50 days under attack when Moscow “gave us a maximum of five.” He spoke hours after the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank after suffering heavy damage in circumstances that remained under dispute. Ukraine said it hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire on board but no attack.