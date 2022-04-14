WHO: COVID cases, deaths in Africa drop to lowest levels yet

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Africa have dropped to their lowest levels since the pandemic began, marking the longest decline yet seen in the disease. The U.N. health agency said in a statement on Thursday that COVID-19 infections due to the omicron surge had “tanked” from a peak of more than 308,000 weekly cases to fewer than 20,000 last week. The agency warned, however, that with winter approaching for Southern Hemisphere countries, there is a high risk of another wave of new infections. Despite repeated warnings, Africa has been one of the least-affected continents by COVID.