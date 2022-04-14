UN watchdog installs new cameras at Iran centrifuge workshop

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations atomic watchdog says it has installed surveillance cameras to monitor a new centrifuge workshop at Iran’s Natanz site after a request from Tehran. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday it installed cameras and removed seals from machines at the workshop. The start of work at the new workshop comes after Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June. Natanz itself has twice been targeted in sabotage attacks amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal, assaults that Tehran has blamed on Israel.