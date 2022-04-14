Suspect in Syria killings faces German war crimes charges

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a man who allegedly launched a grenade into a crowd of civilians waiting for food in Damascus in 2014, killing at least seven people, has been charged with war crimes and murder. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the man was a member of the Free Palestine Movement, one of the groups that at the time controlled the Yarmouk district of the Syrian capital on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. They said on March 23, 2014, the suspect launched a grenade from an anti-tank weapon into a crowd in the district’s Rejeh Square who were waiting for food to be distributed by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.