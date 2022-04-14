State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for California’s civil rights agency resigned over what she alleges were undue attempts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his office to interfere in a state lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard. Melanie Proctor was assistant chief counsel with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Bloomberg reports she told department staff in a Tuesday email she was resigning and said Newsom’s office interfered in the case in ways that mimicked the interest’s of Activision’s lawyers. Newsom’s office denies the allegations. The state sued Activision last year alleging rampant harassment and discrimination toward women. The company makes popular games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.