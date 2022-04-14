Snake bite killed man who had over 100 snakes at home

POMFRET, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have confirmed that a man found dead in his home earlier this year with more than 100 snakes died of a snake bite. A medical examiner’s office told local news outlets Wednesday the victim died of “snake envenomation” and the death was accidental. The 49-year-old man was found dead at his home in Charles County in January. According to WTOP, authorities said at the time that 124 snakes were inside, including venomous rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas.