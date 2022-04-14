Senior US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of six U.S. lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan on a visit that has already been denounced by China. The U.S. lawmakers are to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the island’s defense minister. Taiwan says the visit demonstrates a U.S. commitment to Taiwan. But China’s Foreign Affairs said the U.S. should halt official contacts with Taiwan, which is a self-ruled island but is claimed by China as part of its territory. The visit follows an announcement last week that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would visit Taiwan. However, Pelosi’s trip was postponed after she tested positive for COVID-19.