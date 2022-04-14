Russian authorities arrest journalist for reports on Ukraine

A criminal case has been opened against a Siberian journalist whose news website had published content critical of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Mikhail Afanasyev, chief editor of Novy Fokus in the Russian region of Khakassia, was arrested by security forces Wednesday over the website’s reporting on 11 riot police who had allegedly refused deployment to Ukraine as part of Russia’s military action there. Russian media reports said Afanasyev was accused Thursday of disseminating “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces, an offense which carries a maximum 10-year jail sentence, according to a law passed last month.