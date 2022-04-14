Police: Person shot outside North Carolina home of DaBaby

TROUTMAN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby. The Troutman Police Department says the shooting happened Wednesday evening and the person’s injuries are not life-threatening. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said Thursday that DaBaby was home at the time but he wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. DaBaby’s real name is Jonathan Kirk.