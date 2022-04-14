Mark Ronson will remember the DJ life in upcoming book

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Before he was working with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many others, Mark Ronson was a teen DJ in 1990s downtown New York, a place and time he will look back on in an upcoming book. The Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for “93 ’Til Infinity,” scheduled for 2023. Ronson says he will write a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration. “In the 90’s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching,” he said in a statement.