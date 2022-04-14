Hong Kong to ease COVID-19 restrictions as infections fall

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will ease some social distancing measures later this month, allowing people to dine in at restaurants in the evening and lifting restrictions on private gatherings, as the number of COVID-19 infections declined in recent weeks. Officials said Thursday that from April 21, restaurants will be able to operate until 10 p.m. with a maximum of four people per table. Other businesses that were ordered to temporarily close due to Hong Kong’s fifth wave of infections, such as beauty parlors, gyms, theme parks and cinemas, will also be allowed to re-open at limited capacity. Bars and pubs will remain closed. Restrictions that currently only allow two households to gather will also be lifted.