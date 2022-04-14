From ‘sister’ to rival: Dem rising stars fight for Ga. seat

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped two longtime Republican congressional districts in Atlanta’s northern suburbs with a common strategy of appealing to voters repelled by then-President Donald Trump’s divisive politics. As they fight to keep their House seats this year, they again have a common enemy: each other. After new congressional maps made McBath’s district more conservative, she’s competing for Bourdeaux’s seat. That’s pitting them against each other in Georgia’s May 24 primary. The race is among the highest-profile of a series of primary contests around the country pitting House colleagues from the same party against one another.