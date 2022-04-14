Florida governor expected to sign abortion restriction bill

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks. The anticipated action Thursday comes amid a growing conservative movement ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit abortion access nationwide. Republicans in several states have moved to place new restrictions on abortion after the conservative Supreme Court signaled it would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The court’s decision is expected this summer and could potentially weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that declared a nationwide right to abortion.