Floods in South Africa’s Durban area kill more than 300

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 306 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. Officials said Thursday that the death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing. The persistent rains have wreaked havoc in the province, destroying homes, collapsing buildings and washing away major roads. Mxololisi Kaunda, the mayor of Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area estimated the damage to the area at $52 million. The persistent rains have wreaked havoc in the province, destroying homes, collapsing buildings and washing away major roads.