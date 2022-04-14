Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 59 Palestinians hurt

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem, have wounded at least 59 Palestinians. The Islamic endowment that administers the site said Israeli police entered in force before dawn, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel said its forces entered to remove rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence. The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks.