Chicago police review board completes Toledo shooting probe

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police review board says it has completed its investigation into the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year and delivered its report to Police Superintendent David Brown. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Thursday that it will make public its final report on the shooting after Brown reviews it and responds to its recommended disciplinary actions against the officers who were involved. Brown has 60 days to do so but can request a 30-day extension. Officer Eric Stillman shot and killed the teenager on March 29, 2021, after chasing him down an alley while investigating reported gun shots. Toledo dropped a gun right before Stillman shot him.