Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms

RISON, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the area. Her death occurred Wednesday as part of a multiday severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central United States. In Arkansas, the woman died when a tree toppled on her home in Rison shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, pinning her to the couch. A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado. Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates.