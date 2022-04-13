WHO chief: Focus on Ukraine shows bias against Black lives

By MARIA CHENG

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization slammed the global community for its almost singular focus on the war in Ukraine, arguing that crises elsewhere, including in his home country of Ethiopia, are not being given equal consideration possibly because the people suffering are not white. In a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he didn’t know “if the world really gives equal attention to Black and white lives,” given that the ongoing emergencies in Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria have garnered only a “fraction” of the global concern for Ukraine.